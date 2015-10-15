The Nakusp Youth Center (NYC) is buzzing and the new youth co-ordinator, Rachel Adair, has been busy. The NYC is in the process of switching to the Columbia Basin Youth Network, recruiting volunteers, wrestling in Sumo Suits, involving youth in planning, and eventually rebuilding the Green Door.

Currently the Nakusp and Area Youth Society Board have been working hard at switching over to the Basin Youth Network. By being a member of the network, it will give us more opportunities to connect with other youth centres and to fund more youth programs in Nakusp. One of the many tasks includes doing a Community Consultation, which we have already started planning and conducting. This helps us understand what the public prioritize as major issues that impact youth in Nakusp. In turn, we will address those pressing issues in hopes to make more programs for youth in Nakusp. The local youth also have a say, especially during our youth meetings. We host them to give the opportunity to youth to tell us what they want to see happen at the Youth Center and to voice any issues that bother them.

Volunteer recruiting and applications are also in progress. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at the Youth Center, speak to Rachel directly or get an application form from our Facebook page. We are looking for volunteers that can help Rachel supervise the youth any weekday evenings and/or Saturday afternoons, and volunteering for us is very flexible and fun! We are searching for people who work well with youth, enjoy coming to socialize and help teens, and who have knowledge or skills they’d like to share. Please help us!

After a long waiting period, the much anticipated Sumo Suits have finally arrived at the NYC! Our Sumo Suits are adult-sized and generously padded. Although heavy, the suits have already proven their value through mixing exercise with fun. The NYC plans to fundraise with the Sumo Suits. Also, anyone looking to rent them can contact Rachel.

Even though summer is coming to an end, our Green Door project is just firing up. The NAYS Board has big plans for the currently vacant lot. In the near future we will host a yard sale fundraiser of the Green Door’s remaining items. Various pieces of furniture, seating booths, electronics, and even a box of bowling shoes are on the list of ‘must-go.’ You’ll want to pick up a piece of legendary Nakusp history. After the yard sale our plans for an indoor swimming pool, a common space, and a self-sustainable aquaponics green house (in partnership with the Old Firehall Collective) will commence.

To contact Rachel, email coordinator@nays.ca, drop by the Youth Center at Unit #6, 611 Broadway St., Nakusp, or give us a call at 250-265-2206. Check out our events calendar on our Facebook page (Nakusp and Area Youth Society- Nakusp Youth Centre) or at nays.ca.