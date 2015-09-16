Some early arrivals to the Kootenay Saving Outdoor Movie Night. The annual event is open for anyone and everyone to attend. Admission is a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Nakusp food bank.

Once again the soccer field at the Nakusp and District Arena will be filled with people of all ages as the Kootenay Savings Credit Union holds its annual outdoor movie night.

First taking place in 2009, the movie night was started as a community event that anyone and everyone could attend.

“We thought an outdoor movie night was something unique,” said Aron Burke, community liaison with Kootenay Savings. “At the time we started doing them there wasn’t a lot of outdoor movie night events that happened. We thought something like an outdoor movie night kind of brought families was nice weekend event for kids after their first week back to school.”

The movie shown is always a family friendly film, and is usually an animated one.

This year’s film will be Finding Dory. Past films include Kung Fu Panda, Wall-E, How to Train Your Dragon, The Lorax, and last year’s film, the very popular Inside Out.

This year’s event will be a little larger than those of the past. There will be games and activities going on in the park beforehand, and a prize draw will be happening as well.

“We’ve got a pool noodle game, an obstacle course, we’ll have a big Jenga game, and a prize wheel where people can spin as well,” said Burke. “We’ve got the concessions there, and this year it’s the 2017 grad class from Nakusp Secondary who will be running the concessions. They’ll have popcorn, chips, all the good treats everyone likes to go along with a movie.”

Admission for the movie is free, but people are asked to bring a non-perishable item which will be donated to the Nakusp Food Bank, though some people in the past have brought a bag, sometimes even a box of food.

Last year almost 550 pounds of food was donated.

Reaction from the community about the movie night has always been very positive.

“We’ve had really, really, really great feedback from people saying they love being able to have that event they can take the kids out to in their jammies, and bring a blanket, and have them run around on the field before the movie starts and then be tuckered out and settled in for the movie,” said Burke.

This year’s movie night will take place on Sept. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.