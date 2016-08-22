The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Sandringham, 2015

Victoria will be home base for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they make their second visit to Canada in late September.

There has been no confirmation yet, but the schedule suggests the royal couple will likely bring their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them.

The visit starts with an official welcome Sept. 24 in Victoria, with the traditional review of the Honour Guard and speeches. The next day Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Vancouver.

The royal couple have accepted the B.C. government's invitation to visit the area now known internationally as the Great Bear Rainforest, with a stop in Bella Bella on the remote Central Coast on Sept. 26.

Sept. 27 features stops in Kelowna and Whitehorse, with an overnight in Yukon and a visit to Carcross Sept. 28.

The Duke and Duchess return to Victoria Sept. 29 and travel to Haida Gwaii on Sept. 30. The tour winds up in Victoria Oct. 1.

The Duke and Duchess made their first official visit to Canada in 2011, with stops in Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Yellowknife, Slave Lake and Calgary.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry visited B.C. with their father Prince Charles in 1998, including a ski vacation to Whistler.