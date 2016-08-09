The body of 19 year-old Zacharie Blouin was found in the Halfway River near the community of Nakusp on Sunday.

On July 28 the Nakusp RCMP received a report of an overdue angler. Friends of 19 year-old Zacharie Blouin stated that during a camping trip, Zacharie left the group on Wednesday evening and went fishing along the Halfway River near Nakusp, although he failed to return to camp at the set time, this was not uncommon. The group became concerned when they awoke the following morning and noted he still had not returned. They went looking for him Thursday morning and located some of his personal effects along the riverbank but did not locate the man. Upon receipt of the report, the Nakusp RCMP activated both the Nakusp and Nelson Search and Rescue on Thursday.

Since there is no criminality involved in this incident, the BC Coroner's Service is conducting the investigation.